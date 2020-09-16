BUSINESS COURSE: Aimed at Teulada-Moraira’s younger generation. It’s the business in Moraira.

TEULADA-MORAIRA’S Development and Youth departments are organising an Entrepreneurship workshop for Teulada-Moraira’s 18-40 age group.

“It is essential to encourage local abilities for start-ups and create an innovative environment in the area,”the town hall declared.

The workshop will be held on September 21, 22, 23 and 24 between 10 am and 2pm at Espacio La Senieta in Moraira.

The workshop is led by the Alicante Province Assocation of Young Business people (JOVEMPA) and has the backing of Alicante’s provincial council, the Diputacion.

More information is available from ´marinaalta@jovempa.org´ and the ´www.jovempa.org´website.

