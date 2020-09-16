CALPE LIBRARY: Encouraging young readers to write. Prizes for Calpe’s budding writers.

THERE were 48 entries in the children’s story-writing competition that was organised by Calpe’s Municipal Library.

The competition was open to all children aged between six and 12 who were registered on the municipal Padron and they were asked to write stories centring on the theme of Covid-19.

First prize in the category for children aged between six and eight went to Melisa Alarcon Montoya.

The second category for eight to 10-year-olds was won by Alexia Cabrera Olah, while the prize for the 10 to 12-year-olds went to Miguel Perez Pastor.

Each received a tablet and a selection of books, with a selection of books for the runners-up in each category.

