SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT: Generalitat’s Beach assistants present throughout the summer. Praise for Alfaz’s departing Beach Assistants.

ALFAZ’S Beaches councillor Luis Morant thanked the 10 Assistants who patrolled Raco de l’Albir this summer.

-- Advertisement --



They were provided by Valencia’s regional government, the Generalitat, to ensure there was no over-crowding and that beachgoers respected anti-Covid health and safety regulations during the summer season.

They were also present to liaise with the police to prevent potential problems or contact the Emergency Services if necessary.

Their stint now over, Morant praised the way the assistants, aged between18 and 30, had tackled their duties.

“They were in direct contact with beachgoers at a time when safety, hospitality and trust in the municipality were essential,” the councillor said.

Thank you for reading this article, “Departing Beach Assistants”. For more up-to-date news from Costa Blanca North, please visit The Euro Weekly News website.