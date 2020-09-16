Covid-19 Detection – Early Warning

COVID DETECTION: Collaboration agreement between Denia Town Hall and Aquali. Denia’s early warning system.

DENIA Town Hall and Aqualia have agreed to collaborate on detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2 by analysing samples from local sewers.

Early identification of the virus’s RNA will serve as an alert to the reappearance of Covid-19 amongst the local population, explained the town hall and Aqualia, which is responsible for Denia’s water supply and main drainage.

Samples will be taken every two weeks and Aqualia will provide the town hall with the results of the analyses.

These will give an immediate indication of the degree of infection inside the town and at the same time allow the authorities to plan ahead and take steps where necessary, municipal sources said.

