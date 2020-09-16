Coronavirus Cases in Indian Pass the Five million Mark

India surpasses 5 million confirmed Coronavirus Cases for the first time.

-- Advertisement --



The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in India has just surpassed five million, say officials. The figure is the second-highest in the world after the US. The virus is spreading much faster in India than any other country, with daily cases crossing 90,000 for the five days up until Tuesday. It has been reported that over 80,000 people have now died, amid reports of shortages of intensive care beds and oxygen supplies. However, the death rate is lower than in many countries with a high caseload.

India’s numbers are not thought to accurately include all cases among the country’s migrant worker community and the total count could actually be much higher. Many Indian ministers have blamed those workers for spreading the virus to remote regions of the country after government officials instituted a lockdown in March. This forced many workers to move in the search for work.

Even with this staggeringly high count, India still trails the U.S. in terms of total COVID-19 infections and deaths. Even so, India slowly passed Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of total cases over the last few weeks. The ministry for health in Brazil reported just more than 4.3 million total cases and 130,000 deaths as of Tuesday.

The U.S. is now fast approaching 200,000 deaths and more than 6.5 million total cases of the virus. President Trump has insisted in recent weeks, that the U.S. did everything it could to prevent the virus from spreading within its borders. “Everything we did was right,” Trump said during a White House news briefing in April. “I’ve think I’ve educated a lot of people as to the press.”

As of Monday, there have been almost 29 million infections reported to WHO worldwide and approaching one million deaths.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Coronavirus Cases in Indian Pass Five million Mark”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!