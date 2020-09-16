Consider yourself to be James Bond? Try this CIA test

Have you ever considered yourself to be James Bond? Well, the CIA has released a challenging test to see if you have what it takes.

THE CIA hoped to challenge its followers on Twitter when they released a spot the different quiz for social media users to test themselves.

A sharp pair of eyes, attention to detail and quick processing skills, among others, are required to join the CIA.

The Central Intelligence Agency in the United States will only recruit the best of the best as they are in charge of gathering and analysing security information from around the world.

The sharpest minds work within the agency and although the test was a bit of fun, some users on Twitter took the challenge very seriously.

The post shows two pictures of the same scene and encouraged users to “Put your observation skills to the test. Can you spot the 10 differences in the photo below? Check back tomorrow to see if you found them all.”

However, some users found more!

#TuesdayTrivia #DiscovertheCIA Put your observation skills to the test. Can you spot the 10 differences in the photo below? Check back tomorrow to see if you found them all. pic.twitter.com/pKeaAqSLwz — CIA (@CIA) September 8, 2020

Despite there being some obvious changes to the pictures, most fell short of the required ten, although despite the answers being revealed the next day, some users found “More than 10!”

Those people with amazing eagle-eyed vision also noticed there was a line of paint missing from the archway of a tunnel on the left.

People also pointed out that a badge had been added to a car parked in the foreground of the image.

“How many did you find? If you found more than 10 differences, you practiced good tradecraft.

“Always look for opportunities to learn more,” read the second post from the CIA’s social media page.

Some users claimed to have found all ten differences in less than a minute.

How did you get on?

