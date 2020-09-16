Celebrities Protesting And “Freezing” Instagram Accounts 

Kim Kardashian West, along with other celebrities, said she will “freeze” her social media and won’t be posting on Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday. She is encouraging others to join the protest against Facebook.

The protest started with the Stop Hate for Profit coalition and the reason is that they are “demanding parent company Facebook take action to address racism, hate, and disinformation on its platforms.” The coalition is helmed by nine major civil rights and advocacy organisations, including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP.

It is a 24-hour freeze with the aim to call out the social media company “for its role in inciting violence, spreading racism and hate, and contributing to electoral disinformation,” a release explained. The movement is not only to “ice Instagram” but also to share a “series of coordinated messages” to their accounts during the entire week.

Kim Kardashian West posted on Tuesday: “I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook,” and then added: “But I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda, and misinformation…”

Other celebrities who joined the movements were Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Sacha Baron Cohen, and others.