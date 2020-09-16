Cardi B has filed for divorce from cheating husband

AFTER three turbulent years of marriage, superstar rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from her cheating husband, rapper Offset, according to court records.

The couple, who married secretly in September 2017, had already been through a well-publicised rough patch that resulted in her announcing their break-up almost two years ago.

“We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said in a December 2018 video on Instagram. “It’s just like, I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore.”

But a year later the pair had reconciled and Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, told Vogue at the time that the split was over her husband’s infidelity.

“We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way,” she said.

Cardi B is seeking custody of 2-year-old daughter Kulture and child support from Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

A hearing is set for November 4, according to the Fulton County court in Georgia, which is Offset’s home state.

Despite the turmoil in her personal life, Cardi B has rocketed to success from her humble origins in New York’s Bronx.

Cardi’s divorce filings indicate that she and Offset have been living separately for some time.

The rapper also requested that Offset cover all of her attorney fees and legal costs throughout the divorce proceedings.

The two apparently don’t have a prenuptial agreement, so Cardi is requesting that all assets earned during their marriage be split, as well as any debts accrued during that time.

