WITH the Great British Bake-Off returning to screens on Tuesday, September 22, cakey scented candles are back in Aldi stores – and a new yummy scent is joining the range.

There will be four cakey scented candles to choose from, perfect for anyone that wants to make their home smell like delicious sweet treats. Priced at just £2.79 each, the sweet-smelling products will be available in stores from Thursday, September 24.

A brand new Cherry Pie scent is joining the collection of Jaffa Cake, Marshmallow Fluff Cake and Strawberry Pavlova scented candles which shoppers went crazy for last year.

Aldi said: “The highly fragranced single-wick candles are bound to make a sweet addition to any mantlepiece, coffee table or bedside cabinet.

“Just like heading to your favourite bakery, choose from an assortment of indulgent fragrances including Marshmallow Fluff Cake, Strawberry Pavlova, Jaffa Cake and brand new for 2020, Cherry Pie.”

The supermarket’s candles come in a glass jar with a polished metal lid – making them a fabulous gift for just about anyone.

But you’ll need to shop fast, the candles are Special buys and won’t be restocked when they sell out.

If you’re a fan of Yankee Candle, you might be happy to hear that the brand has launched its Halloween 2020 range and the line includes the new Pumpkin Patch candle (£23.99) – a must for anyone wanting to add a touch of earthy scent to their home this autumn.

