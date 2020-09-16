THE Royal Bolton hospital has seen a significant increase of admissions for Covid-19 in the last few days – Bolton virus boom affecting white males between 40 and 50.

The hospital has now warned the rise in admissions has led to it’s A & E department becoming “extremely busy”.

It says people needing treatment should not be put off attending the hospital, but stresses it ‘” cannot afford for this situation to worsen”.

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust claims there are currently 23 people with confirmed Covid-19 in the hospital, along with 26 suspected cases.

It is understood a clear pattern has emerged in the past week of middle-aged men needing hospital treatment for the virus.

Three patients are in critical care.

In a tweet, the hospital said on Tuesday night: “The Royal Bolton Hospital has had an increase in COVID patients.

“A & E is also very busy and a high volume of patients have arrived requesting a Covid test.

“Patients are requested not to turn at the hospital to request a test.”

In a tweet, Professor Donna Hall, head of the Bolton NHS Trust, explained, “Very busy emergency department today as poorly people unable to get a test come to us for help.

“This is why it’s so important to have a functioning testing & tracing system – one day of delays can cause hundreds of more infections.

“This is a very worrying situation for us in Bolton.”

Around a third of the numbers had at that point been in Tameside hospital, but since then admissions have now increased in Bolton.

Bolton council confirmed it is now seeing an older age bracket testing positive within the community.

When Bolton’s case numbers initially spiked a few weeks ago, more than 90 per cent of cases were among the under 50s, two-thirds of them in their twenties and thirties.

While most infections are still among twenty- and thirty-somethings, it is now seeing “increasing numbers in the older age groups”, it said.

That number has now risen to 23, including three people in high dependency. The amber ward – where people are placed until their Covid-19 test result comes back – has 26 patients.

“There’s no avoiding Bolton’s older population being affected now,” claimed one senior health source of the borough’s infection rates, which are around 190 cases per 100,000, more than six times the national average.

Dr Francis Andrews, Medical Director at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the rise in Bolton’s cases had now translated into hospital admissions.

“We are seeing more people being admitted with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 as a result of the very high rate of infections in Bolton,” he said.

“This is not a shift we want to see. The situation at the hospital is under control and we were well prepared for this.

“However, the rate continuing to rise is of concern, and we continue to urge the people of Bolton to consider others when making decisions that could jeopardise their safety.

“We are extremely busy in our emergency department as a result of this increase.

“Only attend this department if you have experienced a life-threatening accident or illness and need urgent medical attention.

“We need to keep people safe, and having limited numbers in this area is key to this.”

