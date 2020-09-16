Bill Gates’ Father Died: “He Was Everything I Try to Be”

Bill Gates is mourning the death of his father, Wiliam H. Gates who passed away on Monday at 94 years old.

“He Was Everything I Try to Be”, said Bill Gates after confirming the sad news on his blog. Then he added: “My dad passed away peacefully at home yesterday, surrounded by his family.”

The multi-millionaire expressed his sadness by writing: “We will miss him more than we can express right now. We are feeling grief but also gratitude,” he continued. “My dad’s passing was not unexpected—he was 94 years old and his health had been declining—so we have all had a long time to reflect on just how lucky we are to have had this amazing man in our lives for so many years. And we are not alone in these feelings. My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world.”

With a very scented letter, he paid tribute to his father remembering good times and reflecting on how lucky he was to have grown up with him. He said: “I knew their love and support were unconditional, even when we clashed in my teenage years. I am sure that’s one of the reasons why I felt comfortable taking some big risks when I was young, like leaving college to start Microsoft with Paul Allen,” he wrote. “I knew they would be in my corner even if I failed.” And continued: “As I got older, I came to appreciate my dad’s quiet influence on almost everything I have done in life. In Microsoft’s early years, I turned to him at key moments to seek his legal counsel,”.