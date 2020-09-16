THE Balearic Health and Consumer minister has defended the regional government’s record on measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Responding to a question from Popular Party deputy Tania Mari at a regional parliament plenary meeting on Tuesday, Patricia Gomez, PSOE, pointed out the Balearics was the first autonomous community in Spain to close down big discos and nightlife venues and is the only one to have completely banned smoking in outdoor public spaces.

Gomez also reminded the parliament’s members that the archipelago was the third region in the country to make wearing face masks compulsory and the first to restrict bar and restaurant activities in specific streets, notably Magaluf’s notorious Punta Ballena strip.

“Many measures are not easy, but to govern means taking decisions, and that’s what we have done over the summer months”, she affirmed.

Tania Mari slammed the administration’s response to the pandemic however.

She called on Gomez to take responsibility for what she described as the “lack of health control” in the Balearics and claimed the regional government has been “incapable” of managing the health crisis.

At the same session of parliament, Ciudadanos party deputy Juanma Gomez questioned the regional Health minister what urgent measures her department is taking in regard to waiting lists for surgery and consultations with specialists.

She responded that while the top priority at this time is dealing with the pandemic, addressing the issue of waiting lists has “always been a government objective.”

“Behind every person there is a health problem which has to be resolved; we are very aware of this”, she remarked.

According to the regional minister waiting lists went down by some 8,000 people in June and July.

