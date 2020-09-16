Aston Villa sign goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal

Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal on a four-year deal. Do you think he will be a success at Villa Park?

ASTON VILLA fans get some more good news following captain Jack Grealish’s decision to sign a new contract as they snap up shot spotter Martinez from Arsenal.

In a deal said to be worth £16 million, which could rise to £20 million, Martinez joins fellow signings Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash in the Villa dressing room.

Aston Villa have signed the Arsenal goalkeeper after an impressive stint between the sticks last season when first-choice goalkeeper, Bernd Leno was injured.

The goalkeeper, who had spent 11 years with the Gunners, kept nine clean sheets in 23 games and helped Arsenal win the FA Cup during that spell.

The 28-year-old also started in Arsenal’s recent Community Shield win over Liverpool.

In a post on Instagram, Martinez reveals, “I could not be happier to leave through the front door, with the Arsenal fanbase supporting me.

“I’m very grateful for the 11 years at Arsenal, even if it was hard for me and I suffered through my time.

“Season after season I was trying come back to the club I love to try and have my chance.

“I’m proud to have overcome my frustration and show the Arsenal fanbase what it missed ten years ago. I knew I could do the same thing years before.

“It was hard, but I knew there was light at the end of the tunnel.”

Villa are currently splashing the cash after breaking their club-record by signing striker Watkins from Brentford for £28 million at the beginning of the month.

Defender Matty Cash also signed for big-money after arriving from Nottingham Forest for £14 million.

Spending is set to continue at Villa Park as manager Dean Smith looks set to further strengthen his squad.

Bertrand Traoré, the former Chelsea striker now plying his trade at Lyon, looks set to join the claret and blue side.

The 25-year-old, who scored four goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for last season’s Champions League semi-finalists, passed a medical in Copenhagen on Tuesday, in what is set to be a deal worth £17 million.

