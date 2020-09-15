YOUNG football enthusiasts got themselves into trouble with the police for breaking Balearic regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Calvia Local Police issued 12 reports against a bunch of 13 and 14-year old boys on Sunday after catching them having a kickabout at the Son Caliu municipal ground.

-- Advertisement --



Police said this was the fourth time this had happened.

Despite warnings from the local council that playing on the pitch is not allowed under health and safety restrictions, especially without informing the authorities first, youngsters have repeatedly broken the rules, according to the local force.

They said the same thing has happed at the Agora Portals school and at Palma Nova’s seven-aside ground.

Between Friday and Monday Calvia officers filed 40 reports for violations of Covid-19 prevention regulations in all.

They sanctioned 15 individuals for travelling in the same vehicle as people they do not share a home with and not wearing a face mask.

They also reported five lads out and about near the Santa Ponsa school very early one morning and three people walking on the Palma Nova promenade for failing to wear masks to social distance.

A further four individuals officers came across one night in front of a Peguera bar are facing sanctions for the same reason, while in Magaluf they fined a tourist for smoking in the street.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Young football enthusiasts in trouble with police for breaking strict Balearic Covid-19 regulations”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!