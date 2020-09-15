Winter season – Benidorm

WINTER SEASON: National tourism expected. Weekend opening suggestion for Benidorm hotels.

SOME Benidorm hotels could see out the autumn and winter by closing on weekdays and opening at the weekend.

Quarantine for travellers returning from Spain is deterring foreign tourists and, as in the summer, domestic tourism keeps the hotel and catering industry ticking over.

Prospective clients likely to visit Benidorm in coming months will be families making a weekend getaway and according to Hosbec, the CostaBlanca hoteliers’ association, hotel owners and chains are weighing up the possibility of weekday closures.

Few firm decisions have been made so far, Hosbec said, as some are discouraged by the complications involved in adapting employees’ contracts.

Both Hosbec and the Visit Benidorm tourist board have admitted that the coming months will not be easy.

The resort’s habitual national and international tourists during the low season are principally the retired and elderly, who the most susceptible to Covid-19, they admit.

