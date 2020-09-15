Union complains that health centre workers are overwhelmed

THE CSIF Sanidad Malaga trades union has now backed complaints from local residents about the problems with the old health centre in San Pedro Alcantara which it warns is near breaking point.

This union denounces the lack of health and non-health personnel to meet the current demand, which is causing delays of more than 10 days, both for telephone assistance and for administrative procedures.

There is problem with staff absences, some of which has been caused by stress and pressure of work and at any one time there is normally only 66 per cent of the staff on site.

This circumstance, together with the collapse of Salud Responde, causes many users, in the absence of assistance, to decide to go to the facilities to make an appointment, contrary to the recommendations of the Health Administration to avoid attending the centre due to the pandemic.

It claims that dozens of people – sometimes more than fifty – go to the health centre every day due to the impossibility of obtaining an appointment with their doctor by telephone, which causes queues at the gates which can last hours and many people are sent away unseen when the centre closes.

This latest problem reinforces the call for work to start on the new health centre which has been on the cards for 20 years and should have commenced this July according to the Marbella Council which is supposedly working with the Junta de Andalucia with regards to the new building.

