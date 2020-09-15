U.S. Wildfires: Trump Blames Poor Forest Management

President Trump arrived on the West coast on Monday to visit the area damaged by the wildfires He blamed on the forest management and approved emergency declarations for California, Oregon, and Washington.

-- Advertisement --



Although specialists said the wildfires were caused by climate change, Trump blamed them for poor forest management by sying: “When trees fall down after a short period of time, about 18 months, they become very dry,” then he added: “They become really like a matchstick … you know, there’s no more water pouring through and they become very, very — they just explode. They can explode.”

Wade Crowfoot, California National Resources Secretary, disagreed completely and explained to Trump: “We want to work with you to really recognize the changing climate, and what it means to our forests.” and continued: “If we ignore that science, and sort of put our head in the sand, and think it’s all about vegetation management, we’re not going to succeed together protecting Californians.”

The climate will “start getting cooler.”, the president said and Crowfoot replied: “I wish science agreed with you,”. Then the president responded: “I don’t think science knows,”.

Following his recent statements, he affirms what has long denied: the impact of man-made influence on climate change.