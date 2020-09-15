Twin Towns: Fingers crossed

TWIN TOWNS: Stamps commemorating Calpe and Puerto de Santa Maria. Fingers crossed in Calpe for December exhibition.

CALPE’S Agrupaci on Filatelica y Numismatica is already preparing fo the 25th EXFICALP exhibitions planned for December, they hope with their fingers crossed it can happen.

The annual exhibition centring on stamps and coins will this year feature another 25th anniversary, in this case the twinning between Calpe and Puerto de Santa Maria (Cadiz).

The EXFICALP organisers revealed that they are considering the possibility of dedicating this year’s exhibition to the Puerto de Santa Maria’s Sociedad Filatelica y Numismatic “Guadalete” to commemorate the relationship between the two municipalities.

Both are now in contact and initially there are plans to hold the event at the Exhibition Room in Calpe’s Ajuntament Vell (Old town hall) building between December 4 and 30.

However with so much going on at present, doubts remain whether the Covid-19 situation could prevent the exhibition from going ahead.

