DENIM is always a safe bet in any style, but the mom jean is back on-trend.

It feels like as women we have suffered the fashion of the skinny jeans for long enough. This autumn is the season of comfort and finally the ability to bend without fearing we will tear our trousers.

Its functionality that makes the mom jean a perfect jean for any occasion, whether for an informal day or for a somewhat more glamourous event. The trick to making this look elegant is knowing how to combine it. A white blouse and a black heel turn the functionality of the mom jean into a designer goddess dream.

Princess Diana is always an icon and reference of fashion, and if they’re good enough for the world’s favourite Princess, then they are certainly good enough for me.

This time around the style features a slightly higher waist than we’ve seen in recent years, which is great news for everyone with a belly button piercing who has been driven mad by the mid-rise jeans that constantly catch.

As fashion seems to be having a moment of reconciliation with the 90s, it’s time to dig out the classic mom jeans from the wardrobe. As the mom jeans are back on-trend.

The mom jean has a straight cut, which makes the garment very comfortable and becomes a staple for any outfit this season.

If we look back to the 90s, we get an idea of ​​how to wear this type of jean and get the most out of them, but essentially, it’s our own individual styling that brings them to life.

One factor to take into account with mom jeans is that their high waist will mean you can tuck in your tops, which is so flattering, all be it a little odd after years of wearing skinnies without a tuck in option. Pair then with a white shirt, a chunky buckled belt and some classic black heels to rock the mom jeans this autumn.

We hope you enjoyed this article “The mom jean is back on trend”.

