Tenerife tragedy as tourist is killed on the motorway

A tragedy happened in Tenerife after an Irish tourist was run over and killed by two cars on the TF-1 motorway.

AN Irishman holidaying in Tenerife has died after he was hit by two vehicles along a busy motorway that runs through the major tourist resort of Los Cristianos.

The 36-year-old man was hit and killed after apparently walking on the TF-1 motorway that runs from the island capital Santa Cruz in the north to Playa de las Americas in the south.

The incident happened around 4.30am on Monday morning in an area known as Torviscas Bajo, when the man was hit by drivers of a Citreon C3 and a BMW.

The drivers of the vehicles have already been spoken to by police, however we have no more information at this point.

The Irishman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem is set to be carried out to see whether the man had consumed drink or drugs.

Commenting on this bizarre incident, a spokesman for a regional emergency services coordination centre said, “A man has died after being run over in Tenerife.

“The alarm was raised around 4.25am on Monday.

“The incident occurred on the TF-1 in the municipality of Adele, on the part of the motorway heading to the capital Santa Cruz.

“Medical responders confirmed the death at the scene.”

This is the latest of a series of tragedies to have happened recently on the island of Tenerife.

