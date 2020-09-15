Sun, sea and four-stars: Beachfront hotel to open in Gran Canaria

A beachfront hotel, hoping to be awarded four-stars, will open in the beautiful sun and by the glistening sea of Gran Canaria.

THE Sercotel Hotel Group has announced plans for a four-star hotel to open in mid-2021 along the beautiful beachfront of Las Canteras Beach in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The amazing location makes this a desirable move for the chain who will hope that this year’s Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted before the launch.

There will be 123 rooms on offer in the new hotel, spread over eight floors, all of them impeccably designed and fully equipped.

The exact location has been released and the four-star hotel will reside on 68, Calle Portugal, on the seafront just in front of Las Canteras beach.

As well as the wonderful rooms, there will be a pool with sensational sea views, a gym and a restaurant, which will have access from the popular promenade of Las Canteras beach.

Bar, spa and meeting facilities will also be incorporated into what should be a hip and happening hotel.

The Sercotel Hotel Group has made a commitment to provide excellent F&B services following this announcement.

Sercotel Hotel Group expansion corporate director, Francisco Marco, stated that he has seen “great potential in the Canary Islands despite the complexity of the current context.”

“We are committed to operating our first hotel in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, [which] will allow us to offer our clients an excellent experience on the islands.”

