Success for Benalmadena in Malaga Sailing Cup Regatta

THERE was a great success for the crew of the adapted X-41 Benalmadena Puerto Deportivo yacht which took first place in the Malaga Sailing Cup competition which took place in the bay of Malaga.

There were 25 yachts from across Andalucia taking part in the competition which earns points towards the Spanish Sailing Championship and following this victory, owner Javier Banderas and other members of the crew, arrived at the Captaincy building in Benalmadena port to share their success with Encarnación Cortés, Councillor for the Port and Manuel J. Jiménez, manager of the marina.

“We only took part in two sailings but they went very well and our rivals were tough so we are very happy to have been able to be in this second edition of the Málaga Sailing Cup, ” said the owner of the winning boat.”

He then explained that “the competition has been a very important commitment on the part of the organisers” confirming that all necessary security measures have been taken so that the regatta was held in safe conditions, bearing in mind the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response, the Councillor congratulated the crew on the excellent result and the fact that they ended as winners, saying “We are very happy for the success achieved by this excellent team and we are sure that it will continue,” who went on to confirm the commitment of the government team to the elite sport of the town.

The Malaga Sailing Cup acknowledged the assistance and organisation of Costa del Sol Nautical Events and the Real Club Mediterráneo, with the collaboration of the Malaga Provincial Council, the Malaga City Council and the Andalucian Sailing Federation.