State of Alarm issued for US residents as Hurricane Sally steadily moves towards the Southern States.

Hurricane Sally, a newly formed Category Two storm, is threatening the homes and lives of the Southern states of the US. The storm developed on Monday with it expecting to make landfall by Wednesday Morning.

The states of Florida, Mississippi and Alabama have been put on a high alert as the beast moves ever closer to the US. Alabama and Mississippi have declared an official state of alarm to all residents.

This year the US’s hurricane season has been particularly active, and it is expected that Hurricane Sally will bring over 30cm of rainfall and wind up to 85mph. In spite of the State of Alarm and the preparedness of residents who are experienced with these types of weather fronts, it is still expected that Sally will be particularly damaging and is potentially deadly.

At this moment in time there are a total of five individual storms active off the coast of the US in the Atlantic basin.

John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Governor, said that residents and officials needed to “be smart and be safe.” Louisiana is still trying to recover from the last hurricane that devastated the area.

On Monday evening at 9pm (GMT), Hurricane Sally was estimated to be only 145 miles south-east of the town of Biloxi, Mississippi, moving towards the area at a rate of 6mph. Meteorological calculations expect the storm to make landfall around 6am (GMT).

Besides the potential damage that could be inflicted by high winds, the storm is also expected to cause storm surges and flash floods in the surrounding areas.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said, “Additional strengthening is forecast tonight and early Tuesday and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore,”

The other storms that are currently active in the Atlantic basin are named, Paulette, Rene, Teddy and Vicky. At this time, it is not expected for them to make landfall however meteorologist are monitoring them closely.

