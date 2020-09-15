Spain experiences first Covid-19 reinfections landing one patient in ICU.

THERE have now been four confirmed cases of reinfection from coronavirus in Spain. Among the four are two doctors. These reinfections have all occurred in the Catalonia region including one patient suffering severe symptoms that has placed them into ICU.

The patient in ICU, a doctor from the area, is said to be fighting for his life with severe symptoms from the Covid-19 infection. It has been confirmed that his first infection from coronavirus was mild and the patient had suffered no particularly damaging symptoms, however that is not the case with his reinfection.

In a radio interview with RAC1, Dr Bonaventura Clotet, a Spanish epidemiologist, said that discovery of the reinfections was uncovered as part of an as yet unpublished study he was carrying out on previously infected patients. The cases have been further confirmed by Spanish Health Official, Josep Maria Argimon.

Clotet is now advising that all members of the public, including those who has been previously infected with Covid-19, to stay vigilant. To date there have been very few incidents of reinfection however the start of this trend is concerning for health care professionals and those trying to develop a vaccine as it suggests that long term immunity may not actually be possible.

The first global reinfection case occurred in Hong Kong in August after the patient had initially suffered from Covid-19 infection in March.

Doctors mapped the genomes of the individual and discovered that the man had been reinfected with a European strain of the virus whilst visiting Spain. However, his reinfection was asymptomatic.

“We believed that most reinfections would be minor,” said Clotet. “We have to discover why the body acts like this.”

