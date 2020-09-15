RCD Mallorca players need “more faith”, new manager Luis Garcia Plaza said after the side’s season opener defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

The 0-1 result at the Visit Mallorca Estadi stadium thanks to the Madrid side’s second half goal was clearly a disappointment for Garcia Plaza.

-- Advertisement --



The fixture marked his competitive debut as the football team’s manager as well as the beginning of RCD Mallorca’s Segunda Division campaign and fight to get back up in Spain’s premier La Liga league.

“In the first half we knew we were going to be under pressure. We were superior in the first half, but after the goal we dropped a little”, he admitted.

“We have to have a lot more faith and mental maturity. We have to believe and know how to play that kind of football.

“In the second half they scored and we ceased to have faith. They protested everything, without saying it’s wrong. We have to get into that dynamic to improve. It’s not just with little steps that we’re going to be able to win.

“In the first half we were missing some players being finely tuned. When we got through that pressure, we lacked freshness. You can’t get through that and then lose faith. Up until the scoreline being at 1-0, we did not suffer so much in defence, and with the goal, we stopped doing certain things.”

Commenting on the team and the transfer market, the RCD manager pointed out “it’s a long season in the Segunda División and we have to have 17/18 players switched on for it.

“We look forward to being sure of the squad so we can work on what we’ll have for this season and know who’s leaving so you can then sign players.

“Even if you come down from La Liga, there can still be positions missing. We have four, five players who are there, but it’s very complicated. We can’t be like this and we have to have things clear. I want the players to be focused.”

We hope you enjoyed this article “RCD Mallorca needs “more faith and mental maturity”, says new manager”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!