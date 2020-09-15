Pick up a bargain and help others in need

The Charity Shop Calpe is holding its half price late summer sale from Monday September 21 until Thursday October 8.

THERE will be lots of bargains to be had, as staff need to clear stock before introducing their autumn season clothes.

The shop opened in 2002 with the aim of donating to various charities in Calpe and causes that benefit the people of the town.

Over the years, more than €100,000 has been donated to the following charities/organisations:

AECC Scanner Appeal

Centro de Salud, Calpe

Cruz Roja, Calpe

Caritas

EMAUS Children’s Home, Calpe

Gandia Hospice

Help of Calpe and Denia

MABS Cancer Support Group

Maite Boronat Centre, Calpe

Real Club Nautico, Calpe

Samaritans

Youth Club, Calpe

“We hope to continue our support for all the above and would like to thank all our customers for their continued custom,” said a spokesperson.

The shop sells good quality second hand clothes, linen, bric a brac and books, all of which is kindly donated.

The Charity Shop Calpe is open from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Fridays, and from 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturdays.

You can find them in Galerías Mar Azul, halfway up Avda Gabriel Miró on the right hand side. Just follow the signs from the street.

