Paella rises to new heights

PAELLA is such a serious subject that chefs can now take a Master’s degree in Rice Dishes and Mediterranean Haute Cuisine.
The course is organised by Alicante University and the Valencian Community’s Tourist Board but Altea town hall’s Agriculture department is also collaborating by offering a €2,000 grant to a local applicant.
Online and in-person classes will be held each Monday and Tuesday on the Alicante University campus and the CdT tourism centre in Denia between October and June.
Instructors include Michelin-starred chefs Quique Dacosta, Alberto Ferruz, KiKo Moya and Maria Jose San Roman amongst others.
Although the entire Master’s course costs €3,600 there are also subsidies from the regional Tourist Board the town halls, as well as Altea.
For more information consult ´thehttps://cvnet.cpd.ua.es/preinsua/estudio.aspx?codest=9299&idioma=eshttps://masterarrocesyaltacocina.ua.es/edicion-2018-2019/website´.
