Near-Earth asteroid comes closer than the Moon

NASA’s program for Near Earth Object Observations (NEO, by its acronym in English) had previously warned that an asteroid the size of a football field or the London Eye would pass Earth yesterday, Monday September 14.

Asteroid 2020 RF3, which measures between 52 and 120 metres in diameter, passed through the planet at a speed of 38,000 kilometres per hour and at a safe distance of 92,000 kilometres.

Although it is classified by NASA as “potentially dangerous”, since it passes less than 7.5 million kilometres from Earth, the probability that it would hit the planet was low. Though it is necessary to carry out constant monitoring in the event of any possibility of impact.

According to NASA calculations, this asteroid will pass through the vicinity of the Earth at least nine more times in the next two decades and it will be in September 2044 when it will get closer, at 374,000 kilometres.

