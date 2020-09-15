“Masks? They’re totally beast”, Paul Rudd Said In A PSA For NYC

The forever-young actor teamed up with First We Feast and the state of New York City in Millennial-Focused Coronavirus PSA. Paul Rudd assured that masks are “totally beast”.

The COVID-19 consciousness message spot is targeted to millennials. Rudd characterizes the cool young people from New York sharing that Governor Cuomo asked for his help to advise residents to wear masks in public.

“A couple of days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Governor Cuomo and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks ‘cuz get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” said Rudd.

Ant-Man star said “Masks? They’re totally beast,” while shredding a double-necked guitar. As if he was a friend, he told NYC kids that if everyone wears masks then they can continue to “go to bars, drink, hook up, and do our Tik Toks.” He said: “protect you and your dank squad” and then joked: “Caring about other people is the new not caring about other people,”.

Rudd continued to create awareness exclaiming: “Hundreds of thousands of people are dying and it’s preventable. It’s preventable. Just wear a mask, I shouldn’t have to make it fun. It’s science.”