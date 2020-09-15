Man spotted wearing a huge snake as a mask

Anti-maskers will have to up their game after a man was spotted wearing a huge snake as mask instead.

AS the number of people choosing not to follow mandatory masks laws grows around the world, one man in Manchester has gone to extra lengths in order to avoid the rules.

The man shocked passengers on the Swinton to Manchester service when he boarded the bus wearing the large reptile as a make-shift mask.

Following an announcement by Boris Johnson making it compulsory to wear masks on public transport, the man clearly tried to sliver his way out of the rules.

A 46-year-old woman told the Manchester Evening News, “He had it wrapped around his face like a mask getting on the bus.

“At first I thought he had a really funky mask on, then he let it crawl around the hand rails. No one was really bothered on the bus but a man behind took a video.

“It was definitely entertaining.”

Another anti-masker in Chichester is currently being investigated by police.

57-year-old Michael Schneider has come under attack after he placed an anti-government doormat at the entrance of his premises.

The red doormat with white footprints instructs customers to ‘stand here until you realise your Government is brainwashing you (You May Be Here Sometime)’.

He has also received several complaints for putting up a sign banning customers from wearing coverings inside his vintage tearoom.

Speaking to Metro, Mr Schneider said: “What’s happening now, where you can’t get more than six people in one place without having the police on you, that violates Article 20 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“I’ve had the police around, I’ve had the Council round twice and they all want me to take my poster down and I’m not going to do it because it’s the truth.”

