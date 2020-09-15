Man sentenced after sexually abusing unconscious companion on beach

A MAN has been sentenced by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA) to two years in prison for sexually abusing an acquaintance on Burriana beach, in Nerja, when she was unconscious due to the amount of alcohol she had consumed.

A friend of the defendant has also been convicted of failing to prevent a crime against sexual freedom and was given a 24-month fine, with a daily fee of €6.

The sentence was handed down by the Provincial Court of Malaga and now the TSJA has partially upheld the appeal of one of the accused (it has reduced him from three to two years in prison) and has confirmed the sentence for the other.

The attack was committed at around 2pm on July 7, 2017, when the accused and the victim were on the beach after having been in a flamenco show in Granada.

The woman was in a situation of intense drunkenness and unconscious due to the large amount of alcohol she had consumed and she had fallen asleep in the hammock.

In the sentence, it is considered proven that the accused took advantage of the victim’s state of unconsciousness, sexually abusing her and “satisfying his clumsy desires.”

The friend witnessed the events without leaving and both fled when they realised that some beachgoers approached to reproach them for their attitude.

The woman remained unconscious until she was awakened by Local Police officers who came after being notified by the beach users.

