Madonna Will Write And Direct Her Own Biopic

Madonna will reportedly direct her biopic and is already writing the screenplay with Diablo Cody for Universal.

-- Advertisement --



The iconic pop star teamed up with Universal, Diablo Cody -known from the film ‘Juno’- and the producer Amy Pascal to create a story based on her life. She will not only write the movie but also direct it.

Although there is not a title yet, the production confirmed that the film will focus on her long musical career and will also tell the “untold story” of her as an artist, entrepreneur, and feminist icon.

Madonna said: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” and she continued: “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

The legendary singer said that the film will talk about her coming up as an artist in New York in the early ’80s and how she crossed paths with Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Martin Burgoyne. There will also be details about the time when she filmed “Evita”.

The producer, Pascal, said: “This movie is an absolute labor of love for me,” and added: “I have known Madonna since we made ‘A League of Their Own’ together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”