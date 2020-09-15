Lions get to roar on local television following visit of Councillor

THERE was a great deal of excitement at the La Cala de Mijas Charity shop when a TV crew from the 340 television studio arrived to film a visit by Mijas Councillor for Foreigners Aránzazu (Arancha) López Lillo and Katja Thirlon who has recently taken over as Head of the Foreigners Department.

They were welcomed by Lions President, Graham Rutland with shop manageress Julie Barry, Wynson Beswick day manager and Anita Humphreys who were interviewed as they gave their special visitors a tour of the shop.

After a very quiet start to the year caused by the lockdown La Cala de Mijas Lions are now back raising money (as well as spending it on good causes) with their latest event, a Take your Pick evening taking place at Bridges Bar in Riviera where the exceptional sum of €750 was raised.

Next up is the President’s Luncheon at Miraflores Golf, on September 20 and it is new President, Graham Rutland’s first big function in his year of office.

Tickets are available from the Lions Charity Shop in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala.