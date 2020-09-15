POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a man was allegedly left for dead after being run over repeatedly in an Iceland car park in Dagenham, east London.

The 47-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Dagenham, east London, after allegedly being hit five times by a car at around 11.30pm Monday, September 14.

Residents saw paramedics performing CPR on the man as they desperately tried to save his life.

Shahid Khattack, store manager at the Iceland store which backs on to the horrific scene, saw the victim lying in the car park after the vicious attack.

The thirty-two-year-old claims: “I was about to come out of the shop out the back when I saw the paramedics and emergency services.

“They were still working on him, pumping his chest, doing CPR, trying to save him. It was a shocking thing to see.

“We have a lot of trouble and threats from shoplifters, but you don’t expect to see that.

“I think it is probably gang-related. Some people I’ve spoken to the area said the police found a burnt-out BMW 20 minutes later just up the road in Dagenham.

“So they must have run him over then driven up the road and set the car on fire.

Mr Khattack explained: “People I’ve spoken to who saw it said he was run over about four or five times.”

He added: “Some people said they even saw armed police. It was crazy and all very scary.

“We weren’t allowed to go out of the building until 2am while the car park was closed off. My shift was supposed to start again at 4am.”

A local man in his 20s who wished to remain anonymous said: “I heard something that sounded like someone groaning. I kept hearing it so went to the window and saw him lying, groaning on the ground, he was left for dead after being run over repeatedly in an Iceland car park

” I saw a car run over him. At first, I was so shocked I couldn’t tell what really happened, then it reversed and went ‘bang’ straight over him again.

“I was so shocked I couldn’t believe it. I was like ‘did I actually just see that?’ I told my mum and she called the police. It was so crazy.”

The victim was found by ambulance crews with horrific injuries and died at the scene a short time later, police confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said: “We believe the victim was deliberately harmed and we are treating this incident as a murder inquiry.

