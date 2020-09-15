THE super famous twenty-four-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner admits she’s a secret stoner as she opens up about her weed habit.

Marijuana use is legal in California, where Kendall lives, and in an episode of Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, the show was recorded in January, and the reality star and model revealed a side of herself that had previously been kept hush.

She was paired up with 41-year-old sister Kourtney and in a round of quick-fire questions, the subject of weed was raised.

Oliver asked: “If there was a stoner in your family who would it be?”

Kourtney instantly answered: “Kendall”

Kendall Jenner admits she’s a secret stoner, she didn’t deny the claim and confessed to her marijuana use.

“No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

The sisters were then asked who was the most “laidback” of the family and they both agreed that was their younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney said: “Kylie is very non-judgemental.”

Kendall did not elaborate on her drug use but it is not the first time that a member of the Kardashian family has been under the influence of drugs.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she was high on ecstasy during two of the more outrageous moments in her life.

Speaking out on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim said that when she married Damon Thomas in 2000 and the making of her famous sex tape with Ray J in 2003, she was under the influence of ecstasy.

She said, “I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

During that episode of the reality show, Scott Disick asked: “You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?”

Kim confirmed: “Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

