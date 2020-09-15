Kanye West Against Major Record Labels, Declares Himself ‘New Moses’

West said he is the New Moses and intends to end deals with Universal Music Group and Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Seems to have been a very busy day for the presidential candidate, he gave a step aside from the campaign and talked about everything else starting with his music. He announced that he won’t release new music until his deals with the major labels are terminated. He wants to be free from UMG and Sony. He also wants apologies from rappers J. Cole and Drake, made unclear statements about Travis Scott’s deal with McDonald’s, and compared the NBA to a “modern-day slave ship”.

Not even the inflammation he suffered in his hands from “too much texting” stopped West from tweeting on Monday: “I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal,” then added: “On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.”

The tweets followed: “I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter.”

And then added: “I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

Then, he referred to Travis Scott and McDonald’s’ deal: “I’m sure Steve Stoute was hurt that he didn’t do the McDonald’s deal … Steve’s a good man Trav is a good man … my brothers let’s rise up … we don’t even own these companies.”

“Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers and I miss my friends … real talk.”

He concluded by saying he is the new Moses: “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony … I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved … I’m putting my life on the line for my people … The music industry and the NBA are modern-day slave ships I’m the new Moses.”.