Justin Bieber To Release Collaboration With Chance The Rapper

Justin Bieber confirmed the release of ‘Holy’, a Chance The Rapper collaboration that will be out on Friday.

-- Advertisement --



After Justin Bieber announced he will release new music this week, on Tuesday he told fans that the first song of his “new era” is titled ‘Holy’ and will be out on Friday, September 18.

The pop star tested the song on social media with teasers and photos that are part of the upcoming ‘Holy’ music video, which will be directed by Colin Tilley, known for directing ‘WAP’. Bieber posted a picture with Tilley on his Instagram and Justin’s manager Scooter Braun commented: “New era. Friday.”

Both Bieber and his manager have been talking about the “new era” for a few days now when Bieber tweeted: “ONE WEEK” with a link to a new website jbsoon.com and his followers went crazy. The site lets people pre-save a brand new song via diverse streaming services. Scooter Braun, his manager, also tweeted the hashtag: #newerabegins setting ground for the upcoming changes the artist will have, something that they already established on Biber’s last album titled ‘Changes’. He was heading on “Changes” promotion tour when the pandemic came and forced him to reschedule for next year.