MUNICIPAL BILLS: Javea extends deadlines. Breathing space for Javea’s municipal taxes.

JAVEA town hall’s Finance department now has a direct helpline to answer residents’ queries regarding municipal payments.

Those wishing to contact the Recaudacion (Revenue) section can ring ´966508861´ when needing information or making an appointment.

This can also be carried out online on the ´https://citaprevia.ajxabia.com/municipal´ website, announced Ximo Segarra, the town hall’s Finance councillor.

He also referred to payment of IBI rates, the subject of numerous enquiries at present, as ordinarily they would be due in October.

Confirming a town hall announcement from last May owing to this year’s special Covid-19 circumstances, Segarra said that deadline for both the IBI and IAE business tax has been extended to December 3.

The last day for those paying by standing order has also been deferred until October I, instead of August.

