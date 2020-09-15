Jason Momoa Against Warner Bros. Amid ‘Justice League’ Investigation.

Jason Momoa slammed Warner Bros after speaking about his experience on the ‘Justice League ‘ set. He said that along with Ray Fisher and other cast members were treated in a “s—ty way”.

At the beginning of September, Ray Fisher’s allegations of abusive and unprofessional behavior from director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg while filming ‘Justice League’ and Momoa showed support by posting the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher on his Instagram.

Now, the Aquaman actor talked about his own experience working in the movie: “This s— has to stop and needs to be looked at @ray8fisher and everyone else who experienced what [happened] under the watch of @wbpictures needs proper investigation,” he wrote on Instagram.

Momoa continued by confirming that the announcement of him being in talks for participating in Frosty the Snowman upcoming film produced by Berg and Johns was “fake” and made to distract from Fisher’s allegations.

“I just think it’s f—ed up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the s—ty way we were treated on ‘Justice League’ reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable,” Momoa explained.