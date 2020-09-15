In-demand Grealish commits his immediate future to Aston Villa

In-demand Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish, commits his immediate future to Aston Villa. Do you think he’s made the right decision?

PLAYMAKER Grealish has been linked with a move away from Villa Park for most of the summer but has committed his future to the club.

In an announcement made on the club’s social media, the 25-year-old England midfielder has confirmed he has signed a new five-year deal.

The Villa captain, who has been linked with moves to Tottenham in the past, will now be at his hometown club until 2025.

Grealish has been at the midlands club since he was eight-years-old and made his debut in the 2013-14.

The highly-talented midfielder, who made his England debut for Gareth Southgate’s side last week, said, “It is my club, my home and I am very happy here.”

After making his international debut against Denmark, many would have thought Grealish was about to step up from the Villa Park outfit and sign for one of the big clubs.

Thankfully for Villa fans, this is not the case, as Villa chief executive Christian Purslow confirmed, “We are determined to build a top team around him and are delighted he is extending his contract and committing himself to the club he loves.”

