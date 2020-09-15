Hurricane Sally Threatens The Gulf Coast, Possible Historic Flooding 

Hurricane Sally is rapidly moving to the Gulf Coast, forecasters said it could bring historic and ‘extremely life-threatening’ flash flooding.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the storm is said to landfall in the hurricane warning, from east of the mouth of the Pearl River to Navarre, Florida.

On Tuesday morning, the eye of the storm was located about 65 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 105 miles south-southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Along with forecasters, President Trump urged people to listen to local officials and follow the measures. He has issued emergency declarations for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Trump also wrote on Twitter that he is closely monitoring “extremely dangerous” Hurricane Sally: “We are fully engaged with state and local leaders to assist the great people of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi,” and continued: “Be ready and listen to state and local leaders!”

Officials provided a list of warnings and watchings:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

The mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida

Mobile Bay, Alabama

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to Navarre, Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

East of Navarre, Florida to Indian Pass, Florida

The mouth of the Pearl River westward to Grand Isle Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans.