Going overboard – Posidonia

GOING OVERBOARD: IEL divers examine Moraira’s Posidonia meadows.

Teulada-Moraira town hall helps with Posidonia survey TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall is collaborating with an Institute of Coastal Ecology (IEL) survey of Posidonia Oceanica (Neptune Grass) seaweed.

This is the 20th consecutive year that the IEL has carried out its POSIMED programme, which combines investigation and environmental education with encouraging the public’s participation and involvement in the Mediterranean’s ecological issues.

To gauge the health of the EU-protected Posidonia meadows, IEL divers using the municipality’s Cap d’Or boat are gathering data from sampling stations distributed along the length of the Alicante province coast.

The IEL experts have recently been diving off Moraira’s El Portet and between L’Ampolla and Platgetes beaches, all of which were awarded Blue Flags this year, to assess the Posidonia’s density and coverage.

Posidonia, which provides a safe habitat for marine life, is also a bioindicator that reveals the quality of the environment and its presence reveals the “excellent quality” of Moraira’s seawater, Teulada-Moraira town hall explained.

