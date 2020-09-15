Fun fundraiser for AECC

PRESENTATION: (l to r) Pamela Dawson Tasker, Gary and Nicki Jarman, Nikki McConnel and Martine Mertens. Fun fundraiser for Alfaz’s AECC.

POPULAR Alfaz pub, The Drunken Duck, recently raised more than €2,000 for Spain’s national cancer charity, AECC.

The fun fundraiser started at 5pm and went on until 9pm and included a raffle, auction and billiards competition, although as The Drunken Duck’s owners, Gary and Nicki Jarman reminded everyone beforehand, facemasks and social distancing were essential.

Young local resident Nikki McConnel sacrificed her long hair which was also donated to AECC to help patients offset the effects of chemotherapy.

Gary and Nicki raised €1,930 together with two buckets full of customers’ loose change which, together with a €70 donation from Bar El Niu, took the total comfortably over €2,000.

Gary and Nicki, together with Nikki McConnel, accompanied by the Alfaz’s Residents’ councillor Martine Mertens, presented the donation to Pamela Dawson Tasker, president of Alfaz’s AECC branch, who thanked all those who took part in the event.

