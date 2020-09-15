Free training courses for entrepreneurs in Santa Pola. Do you think more should be done to help those looking to start their own businesses?

SANTA POLA has launched a new project that aims to help local entrepreneurs by providing them with free training.

The introduction of these free courses will come as a welcomed boost for aspiring entrepreneurs and local residents following a tough year.

Last month huge grants were made to 33 entrepreneurs in the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada.

Santa Pola has once again been chosen by JOVEMPA for the “Training Entrepreneurs” course and will be moving all the courses online this year.

The free training program, which will see participants obtain an accrediting diploma, teaches local aspiring entrepreneurs the basics and a lot of what they should know when starting their own projects.

Here is what will be on offer for participants of the course:

Program:

21/09: How to prepare your Business Plan and Viability Plan.

22/09: Legal and labor aspects to take into account.

23/09: Grants: How to finance your project.

24/09: Online presence: Web and electronic commerce.

The course will be taught this year by José Antonio Rodríguez, from the company Satur Gestión de Residuos.

For more information and for details on how to register, please click the link.

