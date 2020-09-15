65 year old woman trapped in vehicle after horrific tunnel crash

ON Friday afternoon, firefighters in Almuñécar rescued the driver of a passenger car who had been trapped inside, after a collision with the wall inside the Itrabo tunnel, on the A -7 highway, in the direction of Almería.

As a result of the accident, which took place at around 5pm, the woman, who is about 65 years old and the sole occupant of the car, was trapped and injured.

After being rescued by the firefighters, she was taken to the Motril regional hospital.

The accident has caused a large traffic jam, as the two lanes were cut off, in order to carry out the rescue work and proceed to remove the vehicle that had also been blocking the road.

