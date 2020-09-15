Father arrested after daughter, 4, dies from fatal cut to the throat

Spanish police have arrested the father of a four-year-old girl who has died from a fatal cut to the throat.

THE man was arrested in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, September 15, in the Las Delicias neighourhood of Zarragoza, accused of killing his daughter.

-- Advertisement --



The National Police confirmed a neighbour called 061 at 11.08pm after hearing screams coming from near the family’s apartment.

According to reports, the mother could be heard crying, and screaming “he has killed my daughter, he has killed my daughter.”

From a building opposite, Maria Jimenez, said: “I was watching TV when I heard screams and I looked out. The mother was asking for help with the girl in her arms bleeding, and I called the police.”

When officers arrived, the little girl was reportedly bleeding from a stab wound to her neck, was unconscious and in “a very serious condition.”

She was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

Police sources said the mother was in a “state of shock” and the father had disappeared. It has been rumoured the little girl was killed following a row between her parents.

A search operation was put in motion and just before 12.30am, officers found the suspect, a Nigerian man aged 34, in a property close to the family home.

He was arrested and is being kept in custody while the investigation continues.

Mayor of Zaragoza, Jorge Azcón, has confirmed that the city council had an open file on the family, reports 20 minutos, but “has not given more information as they are ‘reserved’ and it is not up to this institution to make them public.”

The Consistory, therefore, had information about “some of the problems that this family had,” said the mayor after a minute’s silence organised by the local authority and the Justice of Aragon.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.