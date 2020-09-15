COLOMBIAN player James Rodríguez’ performance against Tottenham caused a new sensation in the Everton fans and throughout English football.

“He has trained only a couple of times with us and the level he has given has been incredible,” said Carlo Ancelotti, his coach and main supporter for his signing for Everton, who was the first to be surprised by the Colombian’s great game.

Just days after arriving in Liverpool, James has already excited the Everton fans after their great game against Tottenham, in which the Toffees took the 1-0 victory.

The new sensation played 91 minutes before he was substituted, but by then he had left his mark on the fans, on his coach and on his own colleagues, who have been quick to praise him.

Jermaine Jenas, a former Tottenham Hotspur player, highlighted the global star status that James has brought to Everton and his creative ability in midfield.

“James has been the differentiator for Everton this Sunday and that is exactly what Tottenham do not have at the moment,” Jenas explained.

“He has that star quality. What was talked about when he arrived is if he was going to be in shape or not, but he has that ability to see things before they happen. It’s just that he has that class,” he added.

Another former Tottenham player like Darren Bent also praised the Colombian and his ability to make the rest of the footballers around him benefit from his quality.

“That Dominic Calvert-Lewin (the forward who scored the winning goal) plays alongside footballers like James will benefit him and will achieve many more scoring chances,” said the former Spurs player.

This is a sample of the impact that, new sensation, James has had in the Premier League, a league in which he aspires to be a star, in Everton, and in English opinion, the one that will praise him when he does it well but will crush him when he underperforms.

