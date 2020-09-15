Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu And Cameron Diaz Back Together

An epic ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reunion brought together one of the most loved Hollywood trios, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu. “We go through real stuff with each other,” Barrymore said on her daytime talk show.

The first episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” turned fans crazy as the old-time favorite star invested her angel stars for an interesting conversation on Monday morning.

Before Diaz and Liu came into the picture, Barrymore said: “I couldn’t begin this journey without two women who have been a part of my heart for over 20 years. We are friends, we are fellow angels. Please welcome my partners in crime and life Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz,”.

Cameron Diaz was not in person so they hilariously stitched her digitally into the scene from a studio in Los Angeles. Virtual Diaz said: “You’ve got to try this; it’s so incredible,” and she added: “The ether, the little particles going out into space and coming back re-massing into this beautiful space. You guys, it’s crazy. You should try it. It tingles!”

In between laughs, Barrymore commented: “The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments. We’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is that it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other,” and then added: “It’s not a Hollywood fairy tale.”