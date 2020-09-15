THE Coronation Street filming schedule had to be rejigged after an actor tested positive for Covid-19, according to British press.

Reports say that thanks to strict health and safety regulations in place on the production it has not meant a halt to filming of the eternally popular ITV soap.

The actor concerned, who has not been named, had not apparently been within a couple of metres of any other cast or crew working on the show when he tested positive last week.

What it did mean was there had to be a thorough clean and disinfection of the areas where the actor had been and there had to be adjustments to the filming schedules.

The infected actor is self-isolating at home.

Filming on Coronation Street resumed in June after the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to be suspended in March.

A whole batch of measures were introduced on set to prevent any risk from infection, among them filming units maintaining social distancing, daily temperature checks on cast and crew and intensive cleaning and disinfection of areas where filming takes place.