Chris Evans First Appearance After Viral Private Photo

Chris Evans speaks out for the first time after he accidentally shared a private photo on Instagram.

The ‘Avengers’ star is trying to find the bright side of what happened. Evans went viral over the weekend as he accidentally shared a private photo on his Instagram Story. He used the attention and shared an important message, he said: “Vote!”.

On Twitter the actor intended to encourage his fans to vote in the November election: “Now that I have your attention… VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” Evans said.

Mark Ruffalo, also stars in ‘Avengers’, gave Evans support in a very funny way compared to the actions of Donald Trump with Evan’s photos establishing that it wasn’t that bad.

“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” Ruffalo wrote on Twitter during the weekend. “See… silver lining.”

Along with Ruffalo, other celebrities commented and celebrated the actor’s accident.

“This is a power move,” said Hilarie Burton Morgan.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Evans in Knives Out commented: “My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!”.

Recently, Chris Evans founded a fact-based bipartisan website to address political topics called A Starting Point. “Our goal is to create a chain of connectivity between elected officials and voters to create engagement,” Evans said about the website. “To try and just create a little bit more involvement from the public with the political arena.”, he added.